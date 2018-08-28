Search

‘Make Valence Park more fun and safe’: Girl, seven, writes open letter to council

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 February 2019

Anastasija Gurska, seven, with her letter. Picture: LBBD

Anastasija Gurska, seven, with her letter. Picture: LBBD

LBBD

A seven-year-old girl’s open letter to Barking and Dagenham Council has seen her praised for her environmental awareness.

Anastasija Gurska wrote the letter - complete with drawing, pictures and foam flowers - as part of a school project.

The Valence Primary School pupil wrote: “I love Valence Park, especially the lake. We enjoy walking around it, but there is a lot of litter lay [sic] down there.

“Please do something that’s gonna make the Valence Park much more fun, safe and better.”

And Anastasija was surprised to receive a response thanking her for her letter and “being such a kind and considerate member of the community”.

The reply - signed “from Barking and Dagenham Council (age 54)” - continued: “We don’t like it when people throw away rubbish either and we want to do everything we can to encourage people not to litter.”

It also offered Anastasija advice on how to get involved with volunteering to help clean up the borough’s parks.

