Video

Watch: Car alight as crash closes road in Rush Green

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:06 AM October 4, 2021    Updated: 11:34 AM October 4, 2021
valentines way fire

A car on fire following a crash in Valentines Way this morning (October 4). - Credit: Liana Versinina

A crash between two cars caused road closures in Rush Green this morning (October 4).

Police officers, paramedics and firefighters rushed to Valentines Way following reports of the smash between two cars.

Footage shows one car on fire, a second in the middle of the road and traffic edging past as sirens can be heard approaching.

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed the service was called at 7.35am and that there were no serious injuries.

"Road closures remain in place and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing," he added.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision and car alight.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson confirmed that two cars collided and one was damaged by the flames.

A man and a woman were treated by London Ambulance Service crews.

The LFB was called at 7.36am and the incident was over for firefighters just after 8am. A fire engine from Dagenham fire station was at the scene.

London Ambulance Service sent an ambulance crew, but no one was taken to hospital.

