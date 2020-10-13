Two men arrested after dawn raids in Custom House and Dagenham

Cash totalling about £50,000 was seized in dawn raids in Custom House, Dagenham and Grays. Picture: MPS Archant

Two men believed to be members of an organised crime gang have been taken into custody after a series of dawn raids.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drugs were seized during the raids. Picture: MPS Drugs were seized during the raids. Picture: MPS

The pair were arrested on suspicion of firearm and drugs offences following the raids which saw police target addresses in Varley Road, Custom House, Shafter Road, Dagenham, and Grays.

Det Supt Steve Ellen said: “The warrants this morning further show our commitment to tackling drug supply and the violent crime that is inextricably linked to it.”

Officers arrested the pair today (Tuesday, October 13) after seizing four guns, ammo, a kilo of cocaine and about £50,000 cash.

You may also want to watch:

The raids were part of an intelligence led operation which linked the suspects to drug and firearm supply offences.

Officers found about 30 cannabis plants growing in a loft in Shafter Road as well as equipment needed for keyless car thefts, a zombie knife and a sword hidden in a walking cane.

About £10,000 in cash was seized in the raid in Varley Road. A kilo of cannabis was seized in Grays. Searches are ongoing at another address.

Two men aged in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and conspiracy to possess firearms.

Both suspects are currently in custody at a south London police station.