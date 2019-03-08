Man treated for head wound after attack in Dagenham

A man has been treated for a head wound after being attacked and robbed by a gang.

The police were called to Victoria Road, Dagenham, at 2.51pm on Thursday, September 26 following reports of the assault during which the victim's car keys, cash and phone were snatched.

A Met spokesman said: "Paramedics attended and treated the victim for a head wound which was not life-threatening."

There have been no arrests and the man has chosen not to provide evidence to support any allegations, police said.