Man treated for head wound after attack in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 09:30 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 27 September 2019
A man has been treated for a head wound after being attacked and robbed by a gang.
The police were called to Victoria Road, Dagenham, at 2.51pm on Thursday, September 26 following reports of the assault during which the victim's car keys, cash and phone were snatched.
A Met spokesman said: "Paramedics attended and treated the victim for a head wound which was not life-threatening."
There have been no arrests and the man has chosen not to provide evidence to support any allegations, police said.