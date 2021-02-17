News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Have your say on Brocklebank Lodge homes plan

Jon King

Published: 7:00 AM February 17, 2021   
Brocklebank Lodge

Views are being sought on plans for Brocklebank Lodge. - Credit: Be First

Views are being sought about a development on the site of a former old people's home.

Neighbours of Andrew's Corner on the Becontree Estate have been invited to share their thoughts about a scheme at Brocklebank Lodge.

The initial plan is to build 53 "affordable" homes and a community hub on the site which has been used to house the homeless.

It could include about 15 supported dwellings for disabled people which may be let to those with autism.

Marcia Kirlew, development manager at Be First, said: “We’re very interested to hear what people think about our ‘one borough’ development. 

You may also want to watch:

"As well as providing much-needed affordable homes to the area, it could provide supported housing for disabled people and a community space.

“We are particularly keen to find out how people would like to use the community space – it could provide spaces to read and learn, for example, or an area to be active and socialise.”

The consultation runs until February 28. Visit yourcall.befirst.london/brocklebank

