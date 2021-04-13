News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Views sought on Sebastian Court community space

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 9:59 AM April 13, 2021   
Sebastian court cgi

A computer generated image of the Sebastian Court development. - Credit: Be First

Views are being sought on the best ways to use a community centre.

The town hall is asking people to share their ideas for a hub which is being built at Sebastian Court in Meadow Road, Barking.

People interested in applying for the lease are also encouraged to get in touch with Barking and Dagenham Council.

Councillor Saima Ashraf, the local authority's deputy leader, said: "Not only is this a fantastic opportunity for residents to come forward and have their say on what this exciting space could be used for, it’s also a chance for organisations, groups or individuals to express their interest in leasing the site.

"We want to get the most out of the space and that’s why it’s so important we hear from you."

Sebastian Court in Meadow Road as it was. Picture: BE FIRST

Sebastian Court in Meadow Road as it was. - Credit: Be First

On top of the 95 'affordable' homes planned for the site, the area will also see playgrounds and public spaces built.

The site is open for Covid-19 safe visits on April 19 and 26.

For more visit oneboroughvoice.lbbd.gov.uk/sebastian-court

Applications for the lease must be made by April 30. 

