Vinny Mitchell: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

Officers investigating the death of former boxer Vinny Mitchell in a motorbike crash in Dagenham are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Vinny was pronounced dead at the scene in New Road, near the junction with Ballards Road, shortly before 5.30pm on Monday, April 1.

Police believe the 31-year-old’s bike mounted the kerb and collided with a tree.

They are now calling on anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Det Con Harry Nunez of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit said: “We are working to establish the cause of this incident and we are keen to hear from anyone who may witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or saw the motorbike in the seconds before it crashed.

“This happened at a busy time of day and any information, no matter how small, could assist us in moving forward with this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8597 4874 or contact police on 101 quoting CAD 5704/01Apr