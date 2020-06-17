Barking mosque invites public to enjoy virtual tour as part of #VisitMyMosqueDay

A mosque is offering live virtual tours to members of the public.

The Al Madina Mosque in Victoria Road, Barking is due to throw its doors open online as part of #VisitMyMosqueDay from Friday, June 19 to Sunday, June 21.

The tour is one of many planned as part of a national campaign organised by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

Harun Khan, the MCB’s secretary general, said: “This year, rather than communities visiting their mosques, mosques have been visiting their communities, through food bank collections, cooking hot meals, delivering free PPE and more.

“The role that faith communities have played in supporting the most vulnerable in society during the past three months of the coronavirus lockdown has been formidable.

“As the full impact of the lockdown begins to be felt, mosques and Muslim communities stand ready to continue playing their part in post-lockdown Britain,” he added.

This year’s virtual tour programme is in collaboration with The Great Get Together, inspired by the late MP Jo Cox, which is taking place during the same weekend.

Su Moore, from The Great Get Together campaign, said: “This year we’re focusing on what we can do, rather than what we can’t do, so we’re delighted that we’ll be able to encourage people to take part in a virtual mosque tour.”

To book to join a tour go to visitmymosque.org