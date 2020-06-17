Search

Advanced search

Barking mosque invites public to enjoy virtual tour as part of #VisitMyMosqueDay

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 June 2020

The Al Madina Mosque in Barking is due to throw its doors open to the public in an online virtual tour as part of #VisitMyMosqueDay from June 19 to 21. Picture: Google

The Al Madina Mosque in Barking is due to throw its doors open to the public in an online virtual tour as part of #VisitMyMosqueDay from June 19 to 21. Picture: Google

Archant

A mosque is offering live virtual tours to members of the public.

The Al Madina Mosque in Victoria Road, Barking is due to throw its doors open online as part of #VisitMyMosqueDay from Friday, June 19 to Sunday, June 21.

The tour is one of many planned as part of a national campaign organised by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

Harun Khan, the MCB’s secretary general, said: “This year, rather than communities visiting their mosques, mosques have been visiting their communities, through food bank collections, cooking hot meals, delivering free PPE and more.

You may also want to watch:

“The role that faith communities have played in supporting the most vulnerable in society during the past three months of the coronavirus lockdown has been formidable.

“As the full impact of the lockdown begins to be felt, mosques and Muslim communities stand ready to continue playing their part in post-lockdown Britain,” he added.

This year’s virtual tour programme is in collaboration with The Great Get Together, inspired by the late MP Jo Cox, which is taking place during the same weekend.

Su Moore, from The Great Get Together campaign, said: “This year we’re focusing on what we can do, rather than what we can’t do, so we’re delighted that we’ll be able to encourage people to take part in a virtual mosque tour.”

To book to join a tour go to visitmymosque.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Nurse who saved shooting victim’s life hit with parking fine

Derrick Rainey's car, which was parked in Wilmington Gardens, was damaged in the incident. Picture: Derrick Rainey

Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after paramedics were called to a building site in Sandringham Road, Barking earlier today (june 16). Picture: Google

Woman charged with firearms offence after Barking shooting

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in Wilmington Gardens, Barking on June 4. Picture: Paul Bennett

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion last financial year, report shows

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion in the last financial year. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Nurse who saved shooting victim’s life hit with parking fine

Derrick Rainey's car, which was parked in Wilmington Gardens, was damaged in the incident. Picture: Derrick Rainey

Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after paramedics were called to a building site in Sandringham Road, Barking earlier today (june 16). Picture: Google

Woman charged with firearms offence after Barking shooting

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in Wilmington Gardens, Barking on June 4. Picture: Paul Bennett

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion last financial year, report shows

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion in the last financial year. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 18

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.

‘God bless you, thank you, we love you’: Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. Picture: Dame Vera Lynn

Barking mosque invites public to enjoy virtual tour as part of #VisitMyMosqueDay

The Al Madina Mosque in Barking is due to throw its doors open to the public in an online virtual tour as part of #VisitMyMosqueDay from June 19 to 21. Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham gives thumbs up to developing smaller plots of council owned land

Barking and Dagenham Council cabinet chiefs have approved plans to develop small plots of derelict or unused land. Picture: Luke Acton.

National League clubs vote for points per game final tables

Dennon Lewis celebrates his goal for Wealdstone against St Albans (pic Adam Williams)
Drive 24