Volunteers bring Christmas cheer to Barking's homeless
- Credit: Bren Otto
A group of volunteers have brought cheer to the homeless this Christmas.
Upwards of 50 rough sleepers enjoyed a slap up meal and hot drink during the outreach event in East Street, Barking on Wednesday, December 16.
Bren Otto, from the organising group Nightingale Angels UK, said: "We are a community and we all like to help each other. It's nice that in times of need, people can reach out for help."
In total, 90 meals were prepared thanks to volunteers Kellita Sweeney, Antoinette Smith and Alexis Levene.
Morrisons supermarket's community champion Sarah Hurst pitched in as well as Kristina Ward, Mary Ward and Robert Dean from group Take a Knife Save a Life. Sherrel Mcneish helped organise the night.
Barber, Junior Musa, from Darth Faderz Studios in Oxlow Lane, was also there, scissors in hand, to give anyone a trim.
"We didn't want the homeless to feel they were forgotten," Bren said.
Besides tucking into a hot meal, the homeless were offered clean socks, toiletries and sweet treats.
"It's a really nice thing to give back to the community," Bren added.