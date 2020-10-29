Have your say on plans to redraw Barking and Dagenham’s ward boundaries

Barking and Dagenham is set to keep the same number of councillors but the ward boundaries are being redrawn. Picture: Luke Acton. Archant

Barking and Dagenham’s ward boundaries are being reviewed - and you can have your say on which areas should fall into which wards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England is carrying out a review into the borough to ensure that each councillor represents roughly the same number of people, and that ward arrangements help the council work effectively.

It has decided that the number of councillors should remain at 51.

But in order to decide how these 51 councillors are split, the commission is asking people who live in the borough to take part in a consultation to ensure community ties and identities are properly reflected.

Among the issues the independent organisation hopes to address is finding out what facilities are shared by people currently living in different wards,, such as parks, leisure centres or schools.

They also want to know what neighbouring communities have in common when it comes to challenges such as heavy traffic or a large number of visitors.

You may also want to watch:

Other aspects the commission hopes to consider are new housing or commercial developments which may have changed communities since the ward boundaries were last drawn up, and if there are any roads, rivers or railways that people feel form strong boundaries between areas.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We want people in Barking and Dagenham to help us.

“We are starting to draw up new wards for Barking and Dagenham.

“We want our proposals for new electoral arrangements to reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us understand community ties and identities at this early stage of the process.”

The views provided to the commission by the consultation’s closing date of January 11, 2021, will help it draw up proposals for new ward boundaries. There will be a further round of consultation following the publication of these proposals - estimated to be in the spring - with final recommendations scheduled to be publshed in August next year.

Prof Mellors added: “Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

To have your say, visit consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/23785.