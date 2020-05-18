Search

Cause of warehouse fire under investigation

PUBLISHED: 12:47 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 18 May 2020

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

The cause of a blaze which destroyed one warehouse and damaged a second is under investigation.

Twenty fire engines were called to an industrial estate on Alfreds Way, close to the A13 Lodge Aveune flyover, shortly after 6.30pm on Friday evening.

It took the 125 firefighters almost six hours to get the fire under control, with large plumes of smoke visible across east London.

It caused disruption to nearby roads as well as the c2c train line, which runs along the back of the industrial estate.

Nobody was reported to have been injured in the fire.

Station manager Jim Smith, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival crews were faced with a well developed fire and large clouds of smoke.

“Crews worked hard to prevent the fire spreading to mezzanine offices.”

The London Fire Brigade’s 999 control centre took 80 calls about the blaze.

£1m spent on street lighting in Barking and Dagenham last year

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

Fire near A13 in Dagenham

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

There With You: Pupils make visors for hospital, hospice and care home

The Elutec pupils with their visors. Picture: Elutec

Littering fines drop by 46% in Barking and Dagenham

Fines for anyone caught dropping litter rose from £75 to £150 on June 3 last year. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Man, 28, charged with attacking police officer after Dagenham car chase

Jerome Clarke has been charged with attacking a police officer, dangerous driving and other offences following his arrest in Goresbrook Road Dagenham on May 13. Picture: Submitted

Cause of warehouse fire under investigation

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds
