Cause of warehouse fire under investigation
PUBLISHED: 12:47 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 18 May 2020
The cause of a blaze which destroyed one warehouse and damaged a second is under investigation.
Twenty fire engines were called to an industrial estate on Alfreds Way, close to the A13 Lodge Aveune flyover, shortly after 6.30pm on Friday evening.
It took the 125 firefighters almost six hours to get the fire under control, with large plumes of smoke visible across east London.
It caused disruption to nearby roads as well as the c2c train line, which runs along the back of the industrial estate.
Nobody was reported to have been injured in the fire.
Station manager Jim Smith, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival crews were faced with a well developed fire and large clouds of smoke.
“Crews worked hard to prevent the fire spreading to mezzanine offices.”
The London Fire Brigade’s 999 control centre took 80 calls about the blaze.
