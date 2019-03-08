White goods warning after fridge freezer causes Barking house fire

About 25 firefighters attended a house fire on Greatfields Road in Barking, which is believed to have been caused by a fridge freezer stored in a cupboard under the stairs. Picture: London Fire Brigade. Archant

Firefighters have urged the community to ensure white goods are stored safely after a house fire in Barking last night.

It is believed the fire at a house on Greatfields Road was accidental and caused by a fridge freezer.

Four adults and two children escaped the property before the brigade arrived and no injuries were reported.

Brigade Fire Investigator John Barwis said: "The occupants were alerted to the fire after they smelt smoke.

"They did the right thing by getting out of the property and calling 999.

"The fridge freezer was stored in an under the stairs cupboard, which we would advise against as escape routes should be kept clear.

"If you do have to store your white goods in such a way, you must ensure there is smoke detection within the cupboard.

"Had this fire broken out later, when the occupants were asleep, it could have quickly cut off any means of escape."

The fire damaged part of the ground floor of the house.

London Fire Brigade were called at 10.36pm, with crews from Barking, Plaistow and Dagenham fire stations attending.

There were about 25 firefighters on scene, who had the fire under control by 11.12pm.