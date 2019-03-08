'Tyres that can kill' warning to drivers in Barking and Dagenham

Drivers are being warned about dangerous tyres. Pic: LBBD Archant

Motorists have been warned they could be putting their lives at risk by buying dangerous second hand tyres after a series of council prosecutions in east London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking and Dagenham College students Gaile Grikienyte, Victoria Rusu and Mihaela Tudose at the molecular Fizz Academy Barking and Dagenham College students Gaile Grikienyte, Victoria Rusu and Mihaela Tudose at the molecular Fizz Academy

Cheap tyres with serious defects are being sold to unsuspecting drivers, The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England and Wales, said.

In March bosses at New Broad Street Tyres, in Dagenham, were ordered to pay £2,700 for selling a customer a wheel with a nail embedded it.

Despite the business being given detailed safety advice by council officers they where found to have sold the dangerous tyre in June last year after officers carried out a test purchase.

While in February, Mohammed Nasar Pazeer, director of Z. I. Tyres in Ilford, was ordered to pay £1270 after a investigation found the business sold a tyre with a deep cut that would damage its structure causing it to fail.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Simon Blackburn, chair of the LGA's safer and stronger communities board, said: "Dangerous part-worn tyres are putting motorists' lives at risk and blatant, inexcusable breaches of the law are happening with shocking prevalence in some areas.

"Cheap used tyres might be tempting to buy but if they don't have the correct legal markings, motorists could unknowingly buy illegal tyres which could contribute to a major accident."

He warned that motorists should go to a reputable trader, look out for any cracks, tears or lumps and check their tyres have "part-worn" stamped on them. Without this mark the retailer is breaking the law.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety said: "Unsafe tyres can cause dangerous and even fatal accidents. New Broad Street Tyres was given safety advice and there was absolutely no excuse for them to sell a dangerous tyre that could have put people at risk.

"The safety of our drivers and indeed our residents is critically important and people should carefully check part worn tyres. We will continue to vigorously check health and safety standards."

For more information about buying second hand tyres and other trading standards issues click here.