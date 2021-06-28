News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Warning to avoid Elephant and Castle as fire rages at railway arches

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 3:00 PM June 28, 2021    Updated: 3:03 PM June 28, 2021
Elephant and Castle station

People are being advised to avoid Elephant and Castle as firefighters tackle a blaze at railway arches. - Credit: Google

People have been advised to avoid Elephant and Castle as fire crews tackle a blaze near the railway station.

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters have been called to the fire with railway arches, four cars and a telephone box alight.

Transport for London (TfL)  has said Elephant and Castle station is partially closed with Northern line trains not stopping there while a fire alert is being dealt with.

The London Fire Brigade's 999 control officers have taken 44 calls to the blaze. The brigade was first called at 1.43pm today (June 28). The cause is not known at this time.

An LFB spokesperson said: "Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area."

