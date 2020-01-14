Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First Archant

Demolition work has begun on the next stage of plans to redevelop a 1960s housing estate.

The diggers moved in at the western end of the Gascoigne estate in Barking where 201 homes are to be built over two years.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, Barking and Dagenham Council leader, said: "We're now making visible headway in rebuilding a better, greener estate."

The £55million project will see part of the estate redeveloped with 60 per cent of new homes described as affordable with rents starting from £137 per week.

Designs include plans to install electric car charging points and more than 360 bicycle parking spaces.

Solar panels and connection to the forthcoming Barking town centre district heating network will contribute to a 40 per cent carbon emissions reduction.

Pat Hayes, managing director of the council's regeneration organisation, Be First, said: "We're starting 2020 with a resolution to dramatically increase the rate at which we build affordable homes."

Developer Wates Residential is doing the work which includes a commitment to recruit at least 20pc of its work force in the area.

Paul Nicholls, managing director for Wates Residential, said: "We will deliver new high-quality homes and create a lasting legacy for the whole community."

Building work is expected to be completed in spring 2022.