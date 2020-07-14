Search

We Are FSTVL ‘not taking place in September’, council hears

PUBLISHED: 18:28 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:28 14 July 2020

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Organisers of a popular dance music festival have cancelled an event planned for this September.

Springmerch, the company behind We Are FSTVL, had submitted an application for a 10-year licence to hold the event in Central Park, beginning this September.

Addressing Barking and Dagenham Council’s sub-licensing committee today (Tuesday, July 14), Simon Taylor - on behalf of Springmerch - said: “The applicant has determined that the time has come where a decision about the event in September has to be made.

“Therefore yesterday we decided to cancel the event. It will not be taking place in September.”

Previous versions of the event have been held at Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Upminster. This paper understands that We Are FSTVL has preserved its licence with Havering Council, but that it will not be taking place in Havering this September.

Mr Taylor told the virtual hearing that the decision not to pursue a licence for an event in Central Park this year was due to the pandemic.

He described government advice as “contradictory and unhelpful,” adding: “Outdoor festivals can proceed but advice is against licensing authorities granting licences to hold such events.”

He told councillors: “What we’re asking you to do today is to accept an amendment to our application that makes it clear we are not applying for an event in 2020.”

The revised application would be for a nine-year licence rather than the originally intended 10 year one.

Mr Taylor said the applicant would also wish to amend proposed conditions to reflect feedback which has already emerged.

The council agreed to adjourn the application.

We Are FSTVL has been contacted for comment.

