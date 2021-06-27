Published: 1:39 PM June 27, 2021

Council workers clearing debris in Wilmington Gardens, Barking, on Saturday following Friday's "tornado". The damaged roofs clearly visible - Credit: Ken Mears

Residents whose homes, gardens and vehicles were damaged by the Barking "tornado" have spent this weekend clearing debris and repairing their properties.

Homes in Shirley Gardens, Wilmington Gardens and Hulse Avenue, Barking, felt the brunt of the strong winds at about 7pm on Friday June 25.

Barking and Dagenham Council sent an Immediate Response Team on Friday as they helped begin the clean-up and to support vulnerable residents in the immediate aftermath.

Firefighters were also among the first on the scene as they rallied around the community.

And council workers returned on Saturday morning to help clear the remaining debris with residents and local tradespeople chipping in to fixed damaged roofs and make fallen garden walls safe.

During the freak weather torrential rain flooded parts of Dagenham and Havering, with cars partially submerged in Gidea Park, Harold Hill and Collier Row.

