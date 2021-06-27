News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Pictures: clean-up operation after Barking "tornado" damages homes and vehicles

Author Picture Icon

Michael Adkins

Published: 1:39 PM June 27, 2021   
Council workers clearing debris in Wilmington Gardens, Barking, with damaged roofs clearly visible

Council workers clearing debris in Wilmington Gardens, Barking, on Saturday following Friday's "tornado". The damaged roofs clearly visible - Credit: Ken Mears

Residents whose homes, gardens and vehicles were damaged by the Barking "tornado" have spent this weekend clearing debris and repairing their properties.

The Barking "tornado" completely destroyed this wall in Shirley Gardens, Barking.

The Barking "tornado" completely destroyed this wall in Shirley Gardens, Barking, when it struck on Friday June 25 at 7pm. - Credit: Ken Mears

Homes in Shirley Gardens, Wilmington Gardens and Hulse Avenue, Barking, felt the brunt of the strong winds at about 7pm on Friday June 25.

Council workers clearing debris in Wilmington Gardens, Barking, after the "tornado" hit on Friday June 25.

Council workers clearing debris in Wilmington Gardens, Barking, on Saturday following the Barking "tornado" that struck on Friday June 25 at 7pm. - Credit: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council sent an Immediate Response Team on Friday as they helped  begin the clean-up and to support vulnerable residents in the immediate aftermath.

Firefighters were also among the first on the scene as they rallied around the community.

Damaged roofs in Wilmington Gardens after Barking "tornado"

Damaged roofs in Wilmington Gardens, Barking following the "tornado" on Friday June 25 at about 7pm. - Credit: Ken Mears

And council workers returned on Saturday morning to help clear the remaining debris with residents and local tradespeople chipping in to fixed damaged roofs and make fallen garden walls safe. 

Tornado damage in Wilmington Gardens, Barking.

A structure is left buckled as "Tornado" damage is assessed in Wilmington Gardens, Barking, after the extreme winds hit on Friday June 25 at 7pm. - Credit: Ken Mears

During the freak weather torrential rain flooded parts of Dagenham and Havering, with cars partially submerged in Gidea Park, Harold Hill and Collier Row.

The tornado destroyed this wall in Shirley Gardens, Barking

The Barking "tornado" destroyed this wall in Shirley Gardens and damaged garden furniture on Friday June 25 at 7pm. - Credit: Ken Mears

See next week's Barking and Dagenham Post newspaper for a full round-up.

