Is it going to snow in Barking or Dagenham? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 January 2019

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, with heavy snow and ice expected tomorrow night.

The warning says that snow - possibly heavy at times - is expected to land across the country overnight tomorrow (Tuesday, January 29) and into the early hours of Wednesday (February 30).

Drivers have been warned to expect travel delays on road, and this could also mean trains and flights are delayed or cancelled depending on how much snow actually ends up settling.

Temperatures are anticipated to drop below freezing on Tuesday night so make sure you have your woolly hat and gloves on your Wednesday commute.

For the latest weather updates and for more information go to the Met Office website.

