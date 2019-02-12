Search

What a difference a year makes: Barking and Dagenham’s contrasting weather

PUBLISHED: 13:29 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 27 February 2019

The same week, one year apart: Left, a dog enjoys the snow, and right, daffodils in Barking town centre. Pictures: Paul Bennett/Ken Mears

The same week, one year apart: Left, a dog enjoys the snow, and right, daffodils in Barking town centre. Pictures: Paul Bennett/Ken Mears

Paul Bennett/Ken Mears

This time last year Barking and Dagenham was covered in snow as the country battled the beast from the east.

Schools were shut and ponds had frozen over as the borough was covered in a layer of white.

Now - almost exactly one year on - people are digging out shorts and sunglasses to cope with the unseasonally warm weather.

It’s quite a contrast, as our pictures from then and now show.

But don’t put your scarves and gloves away just yet - temperatures are set to return to a far more typical February feel from tomorrow.

