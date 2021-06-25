'Tornado' and lightning strike in Barking
- Credit: Longbridge Ward Watch
Winds described as a "tornado" ripped through Barking on Friday evening damaging roofs, brick walls and blowing debris into the air.
The strong winds also stripped branches from trees as they hit at about 7pm in and around Hulse Avenue, Barking.
Firefighters attended the scene and Barking and Dagenham Police tweeted about the incident as Barking and Dagenham Council dispatched an Immediate Response Team.
It read: "Police were called at around 1920hrs to reports of damage caused to roofs, electrical equipment, street furniture and vehicles in Hulse Avenue and some surrounding roads in the #Barking area.
"This is a weather-related incident, during which there was a lightning strike..."
"In addition to the lightning strike, we have seen reports of a tornado but cannot confirm this.
You may also want to watch:
"There are no reports of any casualties. Officers are liaising with the local authority to ensure support is available to anyone affected by damage to property."
A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesperson added: "We're aware of the severe weather damage in the Barking area and our Immediate Response Team along with the police and fire brigade are on hand sorting any issues.
Most Read
- 1 Staff to strike at primary school in Dagenham
- 2 Union tells Barking and Dagenham Council to 'up its game' on flytipping
- 3 Man charged with attempted murder over Chadwell Heath stabbing
- 4 Three men found stabbed after alleged brawl in Dagenham
- 5 Woman brightens up Barking and Dagenham with colourful crochet creations
- 6 Appeal for help as girl, 17, reported missing from Dagenham
- 7 Dagenham centre reaches one million swimming lessons milestone
- 8 Hospitals to see hundreds of patients in 'super clinics' amid Covid backlog
- 9 Walk-in Covid-19 jab events for all adults to be held in Barking
- 10 'Strong, united community' hailed as plans for hotel in Barking withdrawn
"As soon as we hear of any further information, we will let you know."