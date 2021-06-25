News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Tornado' and lightning strike in Barking

Author Picture Icon

Michael Adkins

Published: 11:23 PM June 25, 2021   
Tornado hits Barking causing damage

Damage after a 'tornado' hit Hulse Avenue, Barking, on Friday June 25 at about 7pm. - Credit: Longbridge Ward Watch

Winds described as a "tornado" ripped through Barking on Friday evening damaging roofs, brick walls and blowing debris into the air.

The strong winds also stripped branches from trees as they hit at about 7pm in and around Hulse Avenue, Barking.

Firefighters attended the scene and Barking and Dagenham Police tweeted about the incident as Barking and Dagenham Council dispatched an Immediate Response Team.

It read: "Police were called at around 1920hrs to reports of damage caused to roofs, electrical equipment, street furniture and vehicles in Hulse Avenue and some surrounding roads in the #Barking area.

"This is a weather-related incident, during which there was a lightning strike..."

"In addition to the lightning strike, we have seen reports of a tornado but cannot confirm this.

"There are no reports of any casualties. Officers are liaising with the local authority to ensure support is available to anyone affected by damage to property."

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesperson added: "We're aware of the severe weather damage in the Barking area and our Immediate Response Team along with the police and fire brigade are on hand sorting any issues.

"As soon as we hear of any further information, we will let you know."

