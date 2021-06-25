Published: 11:23 PM June 25, 2021

Damage after a 'tornado' hit Hulse Avenue, Barking, on Friday June 25 at about 7pm. - Credit: Longbridge Ward Watch

Winds described as a "tornado" ripped through Barking on Friday evening damaging roofs, brick walls and blowing debris into the air.

The strong winds also stripped branches from trees as they hit at about 7pm in and around Hulse Avenue, Barking.

TORNADO IN BARKING! Words you thought you would never hear, but it’s true, it happened at 7:00pm today in a concentrated area around Salisbury avenue and Hurstbourne gardens.@CllrDRodwell @lbbdcouncil @LondonFire @BDPost @essexlive @MPSBarkDag @standardnews pic.twitter.com/xhuSYVbxjH — LBBD Longbridge Ward Watch (@LBBD_LWW) June 25, 2021

Firefighters attended the scene and Barking and Dagenham Police tweeted about the incident as Barking and Dagenham Council dispatched an Immediate Response Team.

It read: "Police were called at around 1920hrs to reports of damage caused to roofs, electrical equipment, street furniture and vehicles in Hulse Avenue and some surrounding roads in the #Barking area.

"This is a weather-related incident, during which there was a lightning strike..."

"In addition to the lightning strike, we have seen reports of a tornado but cannot confirm this.

You may also want to watch:

"There are no reports of any casualties. Officers are liaising with the local authority to ensure support is available to anyone affected by damage to property."

Not very often you have a Tornado occur in East London LOL (Was Barking where I live) pic.twitter.com/3SS08hRo9w — Rhys (@CockneyYakuza) June 25, 2021

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesperson added: "We're aware of the severe weather damage in the Barking area and our Immediate Response Team along with the police and fire brigade are on hand sorting any issues.

"As soon as we hear of any further information, we will let you know."