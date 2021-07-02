News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London weather forecast: Yellow warning for thunderstorms

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:16 PM July 2, 2021   
Traffic in the rain on the A406 in South Woodford

Next week's weather will be a mixed bag for east London, starting with thunderstorms expected tomorrow.

The storms - set to arrive on Saturday (July 3) - will be accompanied by temperatures of 22C, the hottest expected over the coming days.

This turbulent weather is unlikely to be welcomed by residents still recovering after a "tornado" hit Barking last Friday.

Families in Gidea Park were amongst those badly affected by the tornado, which saw more than 40mm of rainfall per hour in some places.

While such severe conditions aren't anticipated this week, the expected thunder has prompted the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning for tomorrow.

This spells bad news for those hoping to celebrate the upcoming National BBQ Week a little early.

The weather may also force a rethink amongst football fans planning to watch England vs Ukraine outside.

Sunday and Monday look set to be dominated by cloud and light rain, before the sun finally comes out on Tuesday.

By Wednesday (July 7), temperatures should rise again to around 20C, with this set to increase by one degree the following day. 

Light showers are predicted for both days, despite the reasonably warm temperatures.

If you're affected by bad weather, please contact us at romfordnewsdesk@archant.co.uk or via Facebook or Twitter.


