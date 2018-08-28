Search

Watch this weekend's weather forecast: 2018's last weekend largely dry

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 December 2018

Embargoed to 0001 Friday December 30 File photo dated 01/01/13 of Fireworks lighting up Big Ben at midnight to welcome in the new year, as counting down to 2017 will take longer than usual this New Year's Eve as clock experts compensate for a slowdown in the Earth's rotation.

PA Wire/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

The final instalment of weekends of 2018 looks set to be a reasonably calm one, weather wise.

There may be some mist and fog early in the mornings but apart from that it’s actually meant to be much warmer than normal for this time of year.

Hope you’re all enjoying the post-Christmas/pre-New Year’s haze. Today is Saturday for those that need reminding.

Have a great weekend.

