Video

Work starts in Dagenham on 92 pre-fab homes for borough’s homeless

Breaking the ground at the site where 92 pre-fabs are due to be built as temporary accommodation for the borough's homeless. Picture: ANDREW BAKER Archant

Work to build almost 100 temporary pre-fab homes for homeless people has begun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, and Tom Mather, construction director at the local authority’s regeneration firm, Be First, visited the site in Cook Street, Dagenham, on Thursday.

Cllr Rodwell said: “It’s good to see that work has started so soon after we gave the go-ahead to build these new homes.

“This is yet another example of our determination to make sure local families who become homeless have a roof over their heads.”

Mr Mather said: “We’re not standing on ceremony at Be First. We’re cracking on with our mission to build a better borough and to deliver thousands of affordable homes for local people.”

An artist's impression of the site in Cook Street, Dagenham. Picture: BE FIRST An artist's impression of the site in Cook Street, Dagenham. Picture: BE FIRST

Ed Bartlett, project leader at building firm Jerram Falkus, said: “We are pleased to have started works on the Weighbridge site this month and it is exciting for us to deliver one of Barking and Dagenham’s first modular housing developments.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Be First on this unique project to construct quality homes to improve the lives of local homeless people.”

The 92 new homes are due to be built off-site using pre-fabs.

The homes feature 24 one-bedroom flats, 36 two-bedroom flats and 32-three-bedroom homes.

The properties will be used to house families who would otherwise be forced into expensive and insecure hostel and other temporary accommodation, in and outside the borough.

The council expects this will offer an additional safety net for homeless families to stay in the borough at the same time as reducing the cost of providing temporary accommodation which is currently £14million a year.

The project is part of Be First’s programme to build up to 150 homes for homeless people in the borough.