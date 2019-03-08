Search

Town hall chiefs welcome development for the borough's homeless on Dagenham site visit

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 September 2019

L-R: Cllr Sade Bright, Cllr Darren Rodwell, Tara Mahony and Cllr Cameron Geddes. Picture: @AndrewBaker

L-R: Cllr Sade Bright, Cllr Darren Rodwell, Tara Mahony and Cllr Cameron Geddes. Picture: @AndrewBaker

Archant

A new two-bedroom flat which will become home to a homeless family got the seal of approval during a visit by town hall chiefs.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, was joined by Cllr Sade Bright, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Tara Mahony from Be First to see the flat - one of 92 homes on the former Weighbridge site in Dagenham.

The pre-fabs are being built off-site and delivered to the site in Cook Road. So far around 25 homes have been delivered.

Cllr Rodwell said: "The flat looks great and I am sure it will make a wonderful new home for local families.

"These new homes are part of a wider programme which will give local homeless families more stability and save us hundreds of thousands of pounds."

Once complete, the development will feature 24 one-bedroom, 36 two-bedroom and 32-three-bedroom homes. It is part of plans for 127 homes for homeless people aiming to reduce the £18million annual cost of providing temporary accommodation.

