'Oh yes they did!': Childcare students bump into Wes Nelson after Dick Whittington panto

Where's Wes? Youngsters surround the former Love Island star after bumping into the 21-year old on a trip to the panto. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College Archant

A group of college childcare students had a brush with fame when they met a former Love Island star after a panto trip.

The youngsters, who go to Barking and Dagenham College, bumped into Wes Nelson after a Christmas outing to see the pantomime Dick Whittington.

Dancing on Ice star Wes was in the lead role of the rags to riches tale of a young man and his cat on a quest for fame and fortune.

The panto fans were delighted to meet him after the show, clamouring to get photos with the celebrity.

Nelson shot to fame in 2018 when he reached the final of the fourth series of the ITV2 dating reality series, Love Island. In January this year, the 21-year old took part in Dancing on Ice, finishing as runner-up. In October, he began competing in The X Factor: Celebrity as part of a group called No Love Lost, which included fellow former Love Island stars Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott and Eyal Booker.

Dick Whittington is showing at the Thameside Theatre in Grays until January 5.