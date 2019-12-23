Search

'Oh yes they did!': Childcare students bump into Wes Nelson after Dick Whittington panto

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 December 2019

Where's Wes? Youngsters surround the former Love Island star after bumping into the 21-year old on a trip to the panto. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Where's Wes? Youngsters surround the former Love Island star after bumping into the 21-year old on a trip to the panto. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

A group of college childcare students had a brush with fame when they met a former Love Island star after a panto trip.

The youngsters, who go to Barking and Dagenham College, bumped into Wes Nelson after a Christmas outing to see the pantomime Dick Whittington.

Dancing on Ice star Wes was in the lead role of the rags to riches tale of a young man and his cat on a quest for fame and fortune.

The panto fans were delighted to meet him after the show, clamouring to get photos with the celebrity.

Nelson shot to fame in 2018 when he reached the final of the fourth series of the ITV2 dating reality series, Love Island. In January this year, the 21-year old took part in Dancing on Ice, finishing as runner-up. In October, he began competing in The X Factor: Celebrity as part of a group called No Love Lost, which included fellow former Love Island stars Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott and Eyal Booker.

Dick Whittington is showing at the Thameside Theatre in Grays until January 5.

'We must remember the less privileged': Dagenham restaurant offering the needy free Christmas Day dinner

L-R: Cousins Minhaj Uddin and Ahmed Ansari outside Big Bites in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

Barking's Capital Karts goes into administration but insists 'it is business as usual'

A racer at Capital Karts in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears.

Teenager seen acting suspiciously in Barking jailed for multiple offences

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder.

Investigation launched after body of 16-year-old boy found in Dagenham

Halbutt Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Have your say on the future clinical strategy of Queen's and King George hospitals' NHS trust

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

'Oh yes they did!': Childcare students bump into Wes Nelson after Dick Whittington panto

Where's Wes? Youngsters surround the former Love Island star after bumping into the 21-year old on a trip to the panto. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

How your Christmas rubbish could be an advert for thieves

Bin collection dates change over Christmas and New Year. Picture: PA Images/Matt Morton

Future Youth Zone in Dagenham to launch in-house counselling service

A counselling service will be offered at Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

News flashback: Ford expansion plans, 'no' to gay wedding and midwife becomes a mum

'Ford growth must stop warns John Parker': Dagenham Post December 16, 1959. Picture: Archant / Barking and Dagenham Archives and Local Studies Centre

Dorothy Barley pupils treat Barking care home residents to festive feast and carols

Dorothy Barley pupils enjoy Christmas dinner with residents from Harp House Care Home in Barking. Picture: LBBD
