Search

Advanced search

West & Coe funeral directors raise more than £160,000 in decade of charity golf days

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 September 2019

Staff and charities at the West & Coe charity golf presentation in Orsett, Essex. Picture: West & Coe.

Staff and charities at the West & Coe charity golf presentation in Orsett, Essex. Picture: West & Coe.

West & Coe

Funeral directors working in east London and Essex have given a share of £22,000 to 15 charities.

West & Coe Funeral Directors, which has branches in Dagenham, Ilford, Romford and Manor Park, raised the money through its annual golf day in July.

The charities who received the money included The Dream Factory in Redbridge, The Royal British Legion and the Pitsea Day Centre.

You may also want to watch:

Representatives from each of the 15 organisations attended an event in Orsett, Essex to hear about the good being done.

Jeremy West is West & Coe's managing director. He said he was "extremely proud" of the £169,000 the annual golf day has raised over the last 10 years.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported us over the last decade," he added.

"It is always extremely popular with our golfers and we are already taking team bookings for the 2020 golf day."

More information about the 2020 golf day can be received by contacting West & Coe's Ann Quinn on 01375 375 615 or emailing ann.quinn@westcoe.co.uk.

Most Read

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

White Horse pub to return to its ‘former glory’ despite fears for St Chad’s remembrance garden

The White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

Most Read

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

White Horse pub to return to its ‘former glory’ despite fears for St Chad’s remembrance garden

The White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

National League: Torquay United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor

T20: Essex stalwart Bopara excited, focused for Vitality Blast Finals Day

Ravi Bopara of Essex in batting action during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

West & Coe funeral directors raise more than £160,000 in decade of charity golf days

Staff and charities at the West & Coe charity golf presentation in Orsett, Essex. Picture: West & Coe.

Wartime evacuees from Dagenham to share stories 80 years on

Children from Dagenham were among millions sent from towns and cities to more rural locations when war broke out in 1939. Picture: PA Archive

Chadwell Heath gang member jailed for nine years for supplying cocaine

Jailed: Mark Lambie and Ben Hamill. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists