West & Coe funeral directors raise more than £160,000 in decade of charity golf days

Funeral directors working in east London and Essex have given a share of £22,000 to 15 charities.

West & Coe Funeral Directors, which has branches in Dagenham, Ilford, Romford and Manor Park, raised the money through its annual golf day in July.

The charities who received the money included The Dream Factory in Redbridge, The Royal British Legion and the Pitsea Day Centre.

Representatives from each of the 15 organisations attended an event in Orsett, Essex to hear about the good being done.

Jeremy West is West & Coe's managing director. He said he was "extremely proud" of the £169,000 the annual golf day has raised over the last 10 years.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported us over the last decade," he added.

"It is always extremely popular with our golfers and we are already taking team bookings for the 2020 golf day."

More information about the 2020 golf day can be received by contacting West & Coe's Ann Quinn on 01375 375 615 or emailing ann.quinn@westcoe.co.uk.