Search

Advanced search

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

PUBLISHED: 07:46 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 01 October 2019

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Archant

Fake Apple AirPods were among £50,000 worth of counterfeit goods seized in a raid on an illegally rented house.

Phony perfumes, counterfeit clothes and fake Apple AirPods were among goods worth more than £50,000 seized in a raid by Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: LBBDPhony perfumes, counterfeit clothes and fake Apple AirPods were among goods worth more than £50,000 seized in a raid by Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: LBBD

Hidden knives, more than 1,500 fake perfumes and counterfeit clothing were found by trading standards officers from Barking and Dagenham Council who raided the property in Whalebone Grove after being tipped-off.

The haul of fakes - with brands including Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Dior and Paco Rabanne - filled a transit van.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's enforcement chief, said: "This is one of the biggest hauls of fake goods we have come across."

Trading standards officers raided the house rented out to five or more tenants illegally after receiving an anonymous tip-off and getting a warrant from Thames Magistrates Court. Picture: LBBDTrading standards officers raided the house rented out to five or more tenants illegally after receiving an anonymous tip-off and getting a warrant from Thames Magistrates Court. Picture: LBBD

The local authority estimated more than 100 fake airpods, which usually sell for about £150 each, were seized.

Cllr Mullane said: "Counterfeits can fund organised criminal gangs and damage legitimate traders.

"We will always take action against anyone who puts profit ahead of people's safety. If you suspect anyone is selling counterfeit goods, help us do something about it by confidentially letting us know."

To report someone selling fake, counterfeit goods contact tradingstandards@lbbd.gov.uk

Most Read

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Woman injured in crash after driver allegedly fails to stop for police

The crash took place near Martins Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge facing reselection fight

Margaret Hodge has been Barking MP for 25 years. Picture: PA

Barking station pop up gallery taking visitors on journey to Nigeria and back

L-R: Karen West Whylie, Peter Murray, Kemi Oloyede, David Harley and Darren Rodwell. Picture: Andy Baker

Barking and Dagenham entrepreneurs have snack stocked in Sainsbury’s

Giuseppe Baidoo with Gusto's line of products. He graduated from Barking and Dagenham College in 2016. Picture: Giuseppe Baidoo.

Most Read

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Woman injured in crash after driver allegedly fails to stop for police

The crash took place near Martins Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge facing reselection fight

Margaret Hodge has been Barking MP for 25 years. Picture: PA

Barking station pop up gallery taking visitors on journey to Nigeria and back

L-R: Karen West Whylie, Peter Murray, Kemi Oloyede, David Harley and Darren Rodwell. Picture: Andy Baker

Barking and Dagenham entrepreneurs have snack stocked in Sainsbury’s

Giuseppe Baidoo with Gusto's line of products. He graduated from Barking and Dagenham College in 2016. Picture: Giuseppe Baidoo.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Barking boss Gardner pleased with cup victories

Sheri Artmeladze is tackled by a Brentwood player (pic Terry Gilbert)

Dagenham 88 runners compete in Valentines Park 5k

The Dagenham 88 runners at the ELVIS race in Valentines Park. Picture: Dagenham 88

West Ham suffer a VAR too far at the Vitality Stadium

The Video Assistant Referee in action during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

TKJ members win at Harlow competition

TKJ Club members at the competition in Harlow. Picture: TKJ
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists