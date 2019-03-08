Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

Fake Apple AirPods were among £50,000 worth of counterfeit goods seized in a raid on an illegally rented house.

Hidden knives, more than 1,500 fake perfumes and counterfeit clothing were found by trading standards officers from Barking and Dagenham Council who raided the property in Whalebone Grove after being tipped-off.

The haul of fakes - with brands including Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Dior and Paco Rabanne - filled a transit van.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's enforcement chief, said: "This is one of the biggest hauls of fake goods we have come across."

The local authority estimated more than 100 fake airpods, which usually sell for about £150 each, were seized.

Cllr Mullane said: "Counterfeits can fund organised criminal gangs and damage legitimate traders.

"We will always take action against anyone who puts profit ahead of people's safety. If you suspect anyone is selling counterfeit goods, help us do something about it by confidentially letting us know."

To report someone selling fake, counterfeit goods contact tradingstandards@lbbd.gov.uk