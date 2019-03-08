Search

Man cut free from vehicle after Chadwell Heath crash

PUBLISHED: 13:14 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 18 April 2019

A man had to be freed from a vehicle after a crash in Whalebone Lane North. Picture: TFL TRAFFIC NEWS

A man had to be freed from a vehicle after a crash in Whalebone Lane North. Picture: TFL TRAFFIC NEWS

Archant

A man had to be cut free after getting trapped in a crash on the A1112.

About 15 firefighters, two fire engines and a rescue unit were called to Whalebone Lane North near the junction with the Moby Dick roundabout at 11.01am today after the smash between two cars and a van.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman, confirming the incident, said: “One man was trapped and released by firefighters.

“He was taken to hospital by paramedics and another man was treated at the scene.”

The road was closed for a short time while emergency services were there but it has since reopened in both directions.

Fire crews came from Wennington, Dagenham and East Ham.

A Met Police spokeswoman said there have been no arrests.

The incident was over by 11.44am.

