Man cut free from vehicle after Chadwell Heath crash
PUBLISHED: 13:14 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 18 April 2019
Archant
A man had to be cut free after getting trapped in a crash on the A1112.
About 15 firefighters, two fire engines and a rescue unit were called to Whalebone Lane North near the junction with the Moby Dick roundabout at 11.01am today after the smash between two cars and a van.
A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman, confirming the incident, said: “One man was trapped and released by firefighters.
“He was taken to hospital by paramedics and another man was treated at the scene.”
The road was closed for a short time while emergency services were there but it has since reopened in both directions.
Fire crews came from Wennington, Dagenham and East Ham.
A Met Police spokeswoman said there have been no arrests.
The incident was over by 11.44am.