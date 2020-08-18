Search

Man airlifted to hospital after crash through wall of car park under flats in Chadwell Heath

PUBLISHED: 15:18 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 18 August 2020

Whalebone Lane North, near the intersection of High Road, Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google

Archant

A man was airlifted to hospital after a crash in an underground car park of a block of flats in Chadwell Heath.

Emergency services were called to the flats in Whalebone Lane North, at the corner of High Road, shortly after 6pm yesterday (Monday, August 17).

It’s understood a vehicle inside the car park crashed through the wall.

Both roads were closed while the police, fire brigade and ambulance service dealt with the scene.

A Met spokesperson said “Police were called at 6.05pm on Monday, August 17, to reports of a car in collision with metal railings in an underground car park in Whalebone Lane North, Chadwell Heath.

“A man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital.

“His injuries were not considered life-threatening.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We dispatched a number of resources including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic practitioner and our hazardous area response teams with the first of our medics arriving within three minutes.

“We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said crews from Dagenham and East Ham attended the scene and the incident was over for firefighters by 6.45pm.

