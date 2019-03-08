Dagenham's Future Youth Zone to host careers fair

Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Colleges, advisers and organisations have all been lined up for a careers fair next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The is aimed at youngsters who have either recently finished or dropped out of Year 11, 12 or 13 and are unsure what their next steps are.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: "This is a great opportunity for our young people who are unsure what they want to do next in life to be given guidance about possible careers and options for the future.

"This event will be useful for any young person who has finished school or college or has dropped out of a course. They will meet a wide range of professionals who can provide them with the right advice."

The organisers have vowed to provide the advice youngsters need to start a blossoming career.

The free event is at Future Youth Zone in Porters Avenue, Dagenham, on Tuesday, September 10 from 11am to 3pm with food provided. No charge.