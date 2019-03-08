Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dagenham's Future Youth Zone to host careers fair

PUBLISHED: 10:12 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 13 August 2019

Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Colleges, advisers and organisations have all been lined up for a careers fair next month.

The is aimed at youngsters who have either recently finished or dropped out of Year 11, 12 or 13 and are unsure what their next steps are.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: "This is a great opportunity for our young people who are unsure what they want to do next in life to be given guidance about possible careers and options for the future.

"This event will be useful for any young person who has finished school or college or has dropped out of a course. They will meet a wide range of professionals who can provide them with the right advice."

The organisers have vowed to provide the advice youngsters need to start a blossoming career.

The free event is at Future Youth Zone in Porters Avenue, Dagenham, on Tuesday, September 10 from 11am to 3pm with food provided. No charge.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Driver held after cyclist is badly injured in traffic light collision at Dagenham

Valence Avenue junction with Green Lane where cyclist was injured in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Driver held after cyclist is badly injured in traffic light collision at Dagenham

Valence Avenue junction with Green Lane where cyclist was injured in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers midfielder Brundle says squad are still learning about each other

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Barking and Dagenham College BTEC students celebrate success

George Reece with his triple distinction certificate. Picture: George Reece

Dagenham’s Future Youth Zone to host careers fair

Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Community groups receive £1,000 boost through Crowdfunder competition

DABD will use the money for its social club for older people, which includes help and training with technology. Picture: DABD

Cricket: Essex deals for Allison, Buttleman

Substitute Essex wicketkeeper Will Buttleman looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists