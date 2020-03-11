What should happen next with coronavirus?

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:03 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 11 March 2020

The queues in Asda, Barking. Picture: Cash Boyle

The queues in Asda, Barking. Picture: Cash Boyle

There have been 382 people in the UK who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The number of people with Covid-19 is rising daily, and people are clearly worried. Residents are stockpiling supplies to help prevent the virus as well as manage any required period of self-isolation.

Hand sanitiser, toilet roll and pasta are all flying off the shelves as lengthy queues demonstrate the growing concern.

Italy is well-documented as the most infected country in Europe, and is now entirely on lockdown.

The empty pasta aisle in Asda, Barking. Picture: Cash BoyleThe empty pasta aisle in Asda, Barking. Picture: Cash Boyle

It's been suggested that the UK is only two weeks behind Italy, given that the 382 positive cases recorded exceeds the 320 recorded in Italy two weeks ago.

With the threat growing each day, answer our poll on what should happen next.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Barking and Dagenham confirmed

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Appeal to find boy, 14, missing from Dagenham

Tyler went missing on March 5. Picture: MPS

Man raped in Barking station toilets

Barking station. Picture: Ken Mears

Poplar teacher fined £20k for selling fake football kits and Calvin Klein undies at Dagenham market

Bobbi Ehsan of Loxham Road, Chingford was caught selling fake football kits and underwear by council enforcement officers on a routine visit to Dagenham Sunday Market in June 2018. Picture: LBBD

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

