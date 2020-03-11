Poll

What should happen next with coronavirus?

The queues in Asda, Barking. Picture: Cash Boyle Archant

There have been 382 people in the UK who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The number of people with Covid-19 is rising daily, and people are clearly worried. Residents are stockpiling supplies to help prevent the virus as well as manage any required period of self-isolation.

Hand sanitiser, toilet roll and pasta are all flying off the shelves as lengthy queues demonstrate the growing concern.

Italy is well-documented as the most infected country in Europe, and is now entirely on lockdown.

It's been suggested that the UK is only two weeks behind Italy, given that the 382 positive cases recorded exceeds the 320 recorded in Italy two weeks ago.

With the threat growing each day, answer our poll on what should happen next.