5 of the finest brunch spots in east London

One of the best meals of the week, a leisurely brunch can’t be beat – however you like your eggs. Here are the best cafes and restaurants in east London serving up fresh coffee, full English breakfasts, granola and all the brunch options in between.

Healthy Roots

38 Corbets Tey Road, Upminster RM14 2AD

Now open 7 days a week 8.30am - 4pm with social distancing in place. Specialises in healthy meals. Vegetarian friendly, vegan options and gluten free options are available.

The Tea Cosy

83 Corbets Tey Road, Upminster RM14 2AH

Open Monday to Saturday, 7.30am - 4pm. It offers an extensive menu of healthy meals, including a large selection for vegetarians, vegans and children,as well as a ‘slimming world’ menu. there are plently of brunch options, whether you’re felling just a little peckish or are feeling famished.

Bare Brew

7 High Street, Wanstead E11 2AA

Open Monday to Friday, 9.30am- 3.30pm and Sundays 10am-4pm. Beigels, artisan coffee, home-made granola and dishes such as Turkish eggs or sweetcorn fritters.

Gardener’s Cottage Café

Valentines Park, Ilford, IG1 4XA

Open daily 10:30am – 6:30pm (weather permitting). Outside terrace which seats approximately 80 people. Serves a range of lunch dishes, including paninis, jackets, sandwiches and soups, alongside fairtrade coffees, teas and cold drinks.

Café Bueno

4 High St, Romford RM1 1HR

Open daily 8am – 6pm. A Spanish, Italian and Turkish flavoured cafe serving grilled foods, kebabs, burgers and pastas. Also serves omelettes, sandwiches, paninis and other lunch items.