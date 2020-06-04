Which London boroughs suffer most with pest problems?

A recent survey has highlighted which London boroughs have the worst pest problems. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth PA Archive/PA Images

Tower Hamlets and Newham have among the highest number of pest problems in London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Data published by sanitation and cleaning company Fantastic Services — drawn from more than 12,500 cases — found that Tower Hamlets had 527 pest call outs in the 12 months leading up to May 2020, while Newham had 459.

Both areas ranked just behind the top five London boroughs for total call outs – Westminster (734), Wandsworth (715), Lambeth (691), Kensington and Chelsea (609) and Hackney (566).

The data also showed that Tower Hamlets, Newham and Redbridge each had more than 200 rodent-specific call outs last year, registering 280, 214 and 200 such incidents respectively.

In contrast, Barking and Dagenham and Havering registered relatively low numbers in this respect; 112 rodent call outs in Barking and Dagenham, and just 48 in Havering – the lowest in the capital.

This reflects the lower number of total pest problems reported in each borough.

You may also want to watch:

Last year there were a total of 190 responses to calls in Barking and Dagenham, and 88 in Havering, the lowest of any London borough.

Redbridge ranked near the middle with 327 calls.

Westminster was top for rodent problems with 448 call outs.

These findings support the idea that pests, including rodents, are more commonly found in the central area of cities.

The data also measured the total number of pest call outs per 10,000 households, in order to account for the variation in borough size.

Using this metric, Tower Hamlets remained close to the top on 42.6 calls, followed by Newham and Redbridge on 38.5 and 29.5 respectively.

Barking and Dagenham was quite close to Redbridge on 24.3 call outs, with Havering’s status as the lowest-ranking borough confirmed by its 8.5 call outs per 10,000 households.

Newham also had the highest number of call outs for bed bugs and cockroaches of any London borough, recording 146 and 45 such incidents over the past year.