Fire destroys White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath

PUBLISHED: 10:09 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 20 September 2020

A fire has destroyed most of the White Horse in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Nicci Greenacre

A fire has destroyed most of the White Horse in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Nicci Greenacre

A fire has destroyed a disused pub in Chadwell Heath.

About 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at the White Horse pub in the High Road at 4.47am this morning (September 20).

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Most of the building was destroyed by the fire.”

The brigade’s 999 control centre received 10 calls about the blaze which was brought under control by 7.17am today.

Crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford and Hainault fought the flames and were still at the scene damping down two hours later.

Most of the White Horse pub was destroyed in a fire in the early hours of this morning (September 20). Picture: GoogleMost of the White Horse pub was destroyed in a fire in the early hours of this morning (September 20). Picture: Google

At this stage it is not known whereabouts in the pub the fire started and the cause remains unknown. An investigation has been launched.

Police were called in to manage traffic, but a Met spokesperson said the blaze is not being treated as suspicious.

You may also want to watch:

The drinking hole shut its doors after 400 years in August 2017.

Developer Ebury Holdings had promised to reopen the venue, following the site’s redevelopment.

Andy O’Sullivan, who had been lined up to be landlord, said in February last year: “I’m excited to welcome back the community to this much loved pub.

“I’m looking forward to bringing back the spirit of the White Horse once again.”

READ MORE: White Horse pub to return to its ‘former glory’ despite fears for St Chad’s remembrance garden

A planning application to build more than 50 homes at the pub was submitted at that time.

The bid was approved subject to a legal agreement in May.

