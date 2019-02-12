Search

Developer vows to reopen Chadwell Heath’s White Horse pub if plans approved

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 February 2019

A computer generated image of how the development might look. Picture: EBURY HOLDINGS

A computer generated image of how the development might look. Picture: EBURY HOLDINGS

A developer has vowed to reopen a pub as part of its bid to build new flats.

Ebury Holdings wants to build 54 homes and throw open the doors to the White Horse pub and garden in High Road, Chadwell Heath.

Andy O’Sullivan, lined up by the firm to be the new landlord, said: “I’m excited to welcome back the community to this much-loved pub.

“The development will allow it to reopen. I’m looking forward to bringing back the spirit of the White Horse once again.”

A public consultation carried out by the firm before it made the application to Barking and Dagenham Council found that 85 per cent of 80 people surveyed welcomed the pub’s refurbishment and reopening.

Ebury Holdings founder, David Kaye, said: “We are delighted to submit this application. We have worked closely with residents and council officers in the development of these proposals and are proud to present the opportunity to reopen the White Horse alongside new homes.”

He urged people in favour of the plan, which includes one, two and three bedroom properties, to submit positive comments on the council’s online planning portal.

