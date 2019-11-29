Dagenham school staff brave autumn night to raise £2,000 for the homeless

William Bellamy sleeping outside on November 22 to raise money for the homeless. They beat their £1,500 target, netting £2,000 for the cause. Picture: via Christine Hardy. via Christine Hardy

Teachers and staff have spent the night outdoors to raise more than £2,000 for the homeless.

The eight from William Bellamy primary in Dagenham smashed their £1,500 target on a cold Friday night.

Christine Hardy, a higher-level teaching assistant at the school in Frizlands Lane, was one of those who braved the elements from 8pm to 7am on November 22.

"We're quite passionate about homelessness and displacement in the world and it's affecting quite a lot of our children as well," she said.

"With the winter being so cold, we felt we needed to do something.

"We got to go home and have a bath and shower and others don't get to do that."

Their efforts were part of the World's Big Sleep Out campaign, which hopes to see people all over the world follow the example set by the William Bellamy staff on December 7.

Donations will be split between The Big Issue Foundation, four other London-based charities, and international groups helping people who have lost their homes.

Donations can be made at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/WilliamBellamySleepOut.