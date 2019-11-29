Search

Advanced search

Dagenham school staff brave autumn night to raise £2,000 for the homeless

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 December 2019

William Bellamy sleeping outside on November 22 to raise money for the homeless. They beat their £1,500 target, netting £2,000 for the cause. Picture: via Christine Hardy.

William Bellamy sleeping outside on November 22 to raise money for the homeless. They beat their £1,500 target, netting £2,000 for the cause. Picture: via Christine Hardy.

via Christine Hardy

Teachers and staff have spent the night outdoors to raise more than £2,000 for the homeless.

The eight from William Bellamy primary in Dagenham smashed their £1,500 target on a cold Friday night.

Christine Hardy, a higher-level teaching assistant at the school in Frizlands Lane, was one of those who braved the elements from 8pm to 7am on November 22.

"We're quite passionate about homelessness and displacement in the world and it's affecting quite a lot of our children as well," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"With the winter being so cold,  we felt we needed to do  something.

"We got to go home and have a bath and shower and others don't get to do that."

Their efforts were part of the World's Big Sleep Out campaign, which hopes to see people all over the world follow the example set by the William Bellamy staff on December 7.

Donations will be split between The Big Issue Foundation, four other London-based charities, and international groups helping people who have lost their homes.

Donations can be made at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/WilliamBellamySleepOut.

Most Read

Revealed: Number of council tenants evicted in Barking and Dagenham

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears.

Orpington robber guilty of murdering Dagenham man lured into ambush by teenage girl

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham students meet the Queen in surprise appearance in central London

The Queen meets students from All Saints School in Dagenham. The young people had a private audience with the Queen and Sir David Attenborough after an awards ceremony at Chatham House in central London. Picture: Chatham House.

Meet Santa at Barking Christmas lights switch-on

Last year's Christmas tree in Barking. Picture: Melissa Page

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A woman has been found dead at a house in Durham Road and a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google

Most Read

Revealed: Number of council tenants evicted in Barking and Dagenham

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears.

Orpington robber guilty of murdering Dagenham man lured into ambush by teenage girl

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham students meet the Queen in surprise appearance in central London

The Queen meets students from All Saints School in Dagenham. The young people had a private audience with the Queen and Sir David Attenborough after an awards ceremony at Chatham House in central London. Picture: Chatham House.

Meet Santa at Barking Christmas lights switch-on

Last year's Christmas tree in Barking. Picture: Melissa Page

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A woman has been found dead at a house in Durham Road and a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking make it five consecutive league wins at Chipstead

Michael Dixon celebrates his goal (pic Terry Gilbert)

Dagenham school staff brave autumn night to raise £2,000 for the homeless

William Bellamy sleeping outside on November 22 to raise money for the homeless. They beat their £1,500 target, netting £2,000 for the cause. Picture: via Christine Hardy.

Opinion: Sunday morning lie-in ruined by some fussy neighbour

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen does not like leaf-blowers.

West Ham pull off shock win at Chelsea with superb performance

West Ham United's goalkeeper David Martin in action during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

National League: Chorley 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Jody Brown and Terry Harris look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists