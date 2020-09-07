Search

Dagenham schoolboy races to victory in motocross competition

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 September 2020

William Murphy from Dagenham has swept the board at a motocross competition. Picture: Billy Murphy

Archant

A schoolboy has ridden his way to top place in a motocross competition months after breaking his leg.

For William Murphy from Dagenham the motor sport is a way of life.

But after he broke his leg while taking a corner in training, the youngster and his family ploughed time, money and effort into getting the 12-year-old fit again to compete.

And all the hard work paid off on Sunday, September 6 when William swept the board at Staplehurst motocross track at Duckhurst Farm competing with the East Kent Schoolboy Scramble Club.

William said: “I feel great and it’s the best feeling in a while.”

The lad came out on top in the over 13s 85cc small wheel class and even beat older rivals thanks to a mix up in the over 15s 85cc big wheel class.

The talented youngster rode to victory in a three race masterclass.

Proud parent, Billy Murphy, said: “It has been a very stressful healing processes. I am extremely proud of his performance.”

