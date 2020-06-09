Detectives renew appeal for information after Barking shooting as victim’s condition remains ‘critical’

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

Detectives have renewed their appeal for information into a shooting as the victim continues to fight for his life.

The 24 year old man suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition following the shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking on June 4. His family has been informed.

Specialist firearms officers, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance were at the scene after being called at about 2.15pm.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “A second victim was also taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening and he did not sustain gunshot injuries.”

Detectives from the specialist crime command would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time and who has not yet come forward.

A 16 year old boy arrested on suspicion of affray on the day of the shooting has been bailed pending further enquiries.

If you saw the incident, or have images or video that could help the police, please call 101 quoting reference CAD 3913/04Jun.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.