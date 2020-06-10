Search

Barking shooting: Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 11:07 10 June 2020

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by detectives investigating a shooting.

The 26 year old was arrested in West Ealing on Tuesday, June 9 and has been taken into custody.

The arrest follows an incident in Wilmington Gardens, Barking on June 4 where officers found two injured males suffering gunshot wounds.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital. The second victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.”

The investigation is being led by detectives from the specialist crime command.

They would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who is yet to come forward.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of affray on the day of the shooting has been bailed pending further enquiries.

If you saw the incident, or have images or video that could assist police, please call 101 quoting reference CAD 3913/04Jun.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

