Buy a paper for chance to win tickets and new Dagenham & Redbridge away kit

Published: 4:16 PM August 18, 2021

Buy the Barking and Dagenham Post, Ilford Recorder or Romford Recorder to be in with a chance of winning tickets to watch Dagenham & Redbridge or bag yourself one of the team's new away kits.

Archant London has joined forces with the National League side to offer one lucky reader the opportunity to win the brand new away shirt and a pair of tickets, plus two runners-up will receive tickets.

The Daggers finished last season strongly and will now be looking to build on that momentum in the upcoming campaign as they look to battle it out for the play-offs in the top flight of non-league football.

The first home match of the campaign will be against local rivals Bromley on Saturday, August 28, after Daryl McMahon’s team make the trip to Stockport County for the season opener this weekend (August 21).

To be in with a chance to win you will need to pick up the next two editions of the Barking & Dagenham Post, Ilford Recorder or Romford Recorder to bag the remaining two tokens (the first one was in last week's copy) and answer the question correctly.