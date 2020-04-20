Search

Advanced search

Dagenham volunteer inspired to join fight against coronavirus after trip to Africa

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 April 2020

Graduates from the Livelihoods program in Mbuyuni, Tanzania. Picture: VSO International

Graduates from the Livelihoods program in Mbuyuni, Tanzania. Picture: VSO International

Archant

A woman who spent 10 weeks volunteering in Tanzania is now using her skills to help the community.

The opening of the new market space in Mbuyuni, Tanzania. Picture: VSO InternationalThe opening of the new market space in Mbuyuni, Tanzania. Picture: VSO International

Winnifred Mfum from Dagenham travelled to the east African country with international development organisation Raleigh International as part of a UK government funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme.

The 19 year old said: “Seeing how a group of strangers could come together and help others, made me want to get more involved in my community.”

Once the effects of Covid-19 started to have a bigger impact in the UK, Winnifred was spurred on to play her part, signing up to be part of the NHS Volunteer Responders program aimed at helping the health service cope with the pandemic.

During her trip to Tanzania, Winnifred was part of a project teaching young people and adults how to run a business and use their skills to make money.

Winnifred said: “This was especially true for the young women in the community who were limited in the things that they could do and achieve in life.”

You may also want to watch:

Winnifred’s group worked alongside Tanzanian volunteers to provide a course for people in Morogoro, Iringa and Kilosa villages.

After finishing the course, the entrepreneurs pitched ideas to a panel to get a grant to for supplies to start their businesses.

Winnifred said: “The majority of people who pitched were able to get funding. Seeing how proud they were when buying their supplies made all our hard work worth it.

“It was an amazing opportunity which more people should experience for the sake of sharing knowledge and being an active global citizen.”

Winnifred is now using the skills she developed to do an Action At Home project in the UK, meaning communities here benefit from volunteers’ experiences.

ICS is funded by UK aid, so young people don’t need cash, qualifications or work experience to take part, just the desire to make a difference to the lives of some of the world’s poorest communities.

Felicity Morgan, Director of ICS, said: “It’s really inspiring to hear about the fantastic work Winnifred is doing. We’re incredibly proud that UK aid is supporting young Brits to bring about positive change.”

For more about ICS or to apply visit volunteerics.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dagenham dancer defies odds to walk again despite being paralysed from the waist down

'Warrior' and dancer Lauren Perks at this year's She Award ceremony in Chigwell. Picture: Kelly Robinson

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Teacher faces jail over sex abuse

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 17

Aron Nijjar celebrates bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Wayne Madsen during their semi-final at the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston

Heritage: When a shotgun wedding in Barking cost just £2

The couple were married at St Margaret's Parish Church in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Dagenham dancer defies odds to walk again despite being paralysed from the waist down

'Warrior' and dancer Lauren Perks at this year's She Award ceremony in Chigwell. Picture: Kelly Robinson

Cocaine haul worth £2m seized with suspects from Dagenham and Gravesend charged

Five people have been charged after detectives seized £2million worth of cocaine. Picture: NCA

Teacher faces jail over sex abuse

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 17

Aron Nijjar celebrates bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Wayne Madsen during their semi-final at the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston

Heritage: When a shotgun wedding in Barking cost just £2

The couple were married at St Margaret's Parish Church in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station. Picture: John Walton/ PA

Goresbrook Cricket Club to hold online race night

Goresbrook Cricket Club are holding an online race night on May 2

West Ham fitness coach Ewens reveals the challenge behind keeping in contact with squad

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24