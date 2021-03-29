Winning Barking mural design revealed

Published: 10:47 AM March 29, 2021

Jake Attewell is asking people to vote for the mural design they want to see in Barking town centre. - Credit: Be First

The winning design for a mural has been revealed following a public vote.

Almost 170 people voted out of three options for an artwork which is destined for a wall above McDonalds in Short Blue Place, Barking.

This design was the most popular. - Credit: Jake Attewell/Be First

Artist Jake Attewell, whose design was chosen as the winner, said: "I’m really pleased so many voted. I’m really looking forward to getting started."

Jake starts work in May on the mural which celebrates Barking's history.

It includes a view of East Street from the early 20th century which the artist hopes to light up when the piece launches in September.

He has incorporated Bascule Bridge, which carried trams over the River Roding, Barking Abbey's Curfew Tower and the Wellington Windmill that stood close to London Road bridge.

The design was commissioned by Be First, the council’s regeneration arm. The brief was developed with the help of heritage volunteers.

The mural is part of a National Lottery Heritage Fund programme.