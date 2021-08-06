Witness appeal after woman, 72, dies in Dagenham van collision

Published: 10:26 AM August 6, 2021

A 72-year-old woman died after a collision in Princess Parade, New Road, Dagenham on August 5. - Credit: Gwynn McDermott

The police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a 72-year-old woman in a collision.

Officers were called to reports of a van colliding with a pedestrian in Princess Parade, New Road, Dagenham at about 10.55am on Thursday, August 5.

The woman was found with life-threatening injuries by police, paramedics and the helicopter emergency medical service.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the location.

"Her next of kin have been informed."

The driver stopped at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing, though no one has been arrested to date.

Whether or not the van was reversing at the time of the collision is to form part of the police probe into what happened.

Witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage has been urged to call the police on 101.

Alternatively, contact the serious collision investigation unit - Chadwell Heath witness line on 0208 597 4874 quoting CAD 2506/05AUG21.