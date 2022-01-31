News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Concerns for mother and newborn baby reported missing from Barking

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:03 AM January 31, 2022
Roxana, 19, and her newborn baby have been reported missing from Barking.

Roxana, 19, and her newborn baby have been reported missing from Barking. - Credit: Met Police / Barking and Dagenham MPS

A 19-year-old woman and her newborn baby have been reported missing from Barking.

The mother, named only as Roxana by police, was last seen leaving a hotel in Highbridge Road with her baby - believed to be about five days old - around 8pm on Saturday - January 29.

Roxana is believed to have been wearing dark coloured cheetah print joggers, a white polo t-shirt and a dark zip-up jumper.

She is thought to be carrying a Sports Direct bag.

Police say they are concerned for Roxana and her child’s welfare.

If you see them or know where they are, call 101 and provide reference number 22MIS003380.

