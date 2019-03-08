Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash
PUBLISHED: 16:40 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 30 July 2019
A woman has been cut free from a car after being trapped during a crash in Dagenham.
Emergency services were called to Lodge Avenue shortly after 12.30pm today (Tuesday, July 30).
The woman, in her 50s, was injured and firefighters cut her free from her vehicle.
She was taken to hospital and her condition is said to be not life-threatening.
A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesman said: "One person was trapped and injured. They were released and taken to hospital by paramedics."
No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.