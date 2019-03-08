Search

Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

PUBLISHED: 16:40 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 30 July 2019

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

Archant

A woman has been cut free from a car after being trapped during a crash in Dagenham.

Emergency services were called to Lodge Avenue shortly after 12.30pm today (Tuesday, July 30).

The woman, in her 50s, was injured and firefighters cut her free from her vehicle.

She was taken to hospital and her condition is said to be not life-threatening.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesman said: "One person was trapped and injured. They were released and taken to hospital by paramedics."

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Most Read

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Nice’ or ‘hideous’? Shoppers share thoughts on Vicarage Field redevelopment

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust looking for new head of patient partnership council

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

