Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant Archant

A woman has been cut free from a car after being trapped during a crash in Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Lodge Avenue shortly after 12.30pm today (Tuesday, July 30).

You may also want to watch:

The woman, in her 50s, was injured and firefighters cut her free from her vehicle.

She was taken to hospital and her condition is said to be not life-threatening.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesman said: "One person was trapped and injured. They were released and taken to hospital by paramedics."

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.