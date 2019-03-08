Search

Woman dies after Barking house fire

PUBLISHED: 11:40 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 11 March 2019

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

A woman has died after a house fire in Barking.

Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters went to the scene in Sherwood Gardens after they were called at 9.11am on Friday.

Half a shower room on the ground floor was damaged, but the fire was out before firefighters arrived.

For the firefighters, the incident was over by 10.24am.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Another woman was rescued but died in hospital on Sunday.

An inquest will be held to determine the cause of her death.

