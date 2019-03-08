Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google. Google

A woman has died after a house fire in Barking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters went to the scene in Sherwood Gardens after they were called at 9.11am on Friday.

Half a shower room on the ground floor was damaged, but the fire was out before firefighters arrived.

For the firefighters, the incident was over by 10.24am.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Another woman was rescued but died in hospital on Sunday.

An inquest will be held to determine the cause of her death.