Woman dies after Barking house fire
PUBLISHED: 11:40 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 11 March 2019
A woman has died after a house fire in Barking.
Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters went to the scene in Sherwood Gardens after they were called at 9.11am on Friday.
Half a shower room on the ground floor was damaged, but the fire was out before firefighters arrived.
For the firefighters, the incident was over by 10.24am.
A man and a woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Another woman was rescued but died in hospital on Sunday.
An inquest will be held to determine the cause of her death.