News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Elderly woman dies after van collision in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 1:29 PM August 5, 2021   
scene

A woman has died after a van collided with her in New Road, Dagenham. - Credit: Submitted

A woman has died after a van collided with her in Dagenham.

The pedestrian, aged in her 70s, was found injured in Princess Parade, New Road after police were called to reports of a collision at 10.55am today (August 5).

London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were at the scene where paramedics treated the woman.

Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at 11.53am. The emergency services are trying to get hold of the next of kin.

Road closures and cordons remain in place. There have been no arrests. The driver stopped at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, has footage or information should call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

Metropolitan Police
Barking and Dagenham News
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police vehicles and cordon in Wood Lane, Dagenham

Metropolitan Police

Teenage pedestrian in hospital after Dagenham crash

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Barking Riverside Uber Boat by Thames Clipper Pier CGI

Travel

Work to begin on river bus pier at Barking Riverside

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fire damaged building in Wood Lane, Dagenham

London Fire Brigade

Storage building next to disused Dagenham pub destroyed by fire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A man has died following a crash in Oxlow Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Knife Crime

Man, 19, stabbed in thigh in Dagenham

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon