Elderly woman dies after van collision in Dagenham

Published: 1:29 PM August 5, 2021

A woman has died after a van collided with her in New Road, Dagenham. - Credit: Submitted

A woman has died after a van collided with her in Dagenham.

The pedestrian, aged in her 70s, was found injured in Princess Parade, New Road after police were called to reports of a collision at 10.55am today (August 5).

London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were at the scene where paramedics treated the woman.

Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at 11.53am. The emergency services are trying to get hold of the next of kin.

Road closures and cordons remain in place. There have been no arrests. The driver stopped at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, has footage or information should call the police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.