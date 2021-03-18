Woman dies after fire at Marks Gate tower block

Published: 11:43 AM March 18, 2021 Updated: 11:50 AM March 18, 2021

Fire engines at the scene in Hatch Grove, Marks Gate - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A woman died after a blaze at a block of flats in Marks Gate last night.

Firefighters were called to a 17-storey building in Hatch Grove just after 8pm on Wednesday, March 17, where a fire had broken out in a flat on the seventh floor.

Firefighters were called to a 17-storey building in Hatch Grove, Marks Gate. - Credit: Google

About 50 people fled the building before the fire brigade arrived, but one woman died at the scene.

Most of the three-roomed flat was damaged by the fire, which was under control at 9.16pm.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the brigade and Met Police.

Five fire engines and 35 crew members from the Dagenham, Romford and Ilford stations attended the scene.