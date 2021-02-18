News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham woman almost £1,500

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 10:30 AM February 18, 2021    Updated: 10:46 AM February 18, 2021
ripple road

Shyra Knight of Fitzstephen Road, Dagenham, has to pay £1,470 after a cigarette butt was thrown out of her car in Ripple Road. - Credit: Google

A woman has been fined almost £1,500 after a cigarette butt was thrown out of her car.

The driver of Shyra Knight’s car was spotted committing the offence by a Barking and Dagenham Council enforcement officer in Ripple Road, Barking, in February last year.

As the registered owner of the blue Vauxhall Corsa, Ms Knight was required to provide details of who was behind the wheel at the time, which would allow the littering fine to be issued.

However, she didn't and was summoned to court.

Ms Knight, of Fitzstephen Road, didn't attend the hearing at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 9. But she was ordered to pay £1,470 made up of a fine, costs and victim surcharge.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Littering is littering and we will not stand for that in Barking and Dagenham. No matter what form it is in.

"If this person had just used a bin instead, we wouldn’t be discussing this today. Cleaning up after other people is a waste of taxpayer’s money – money that could be better spent elsewhere.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dagenham man fined after more than 150 noise complaints
  2. 2 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
  3. 3 Man, 20, found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
  1. 4 Praise for 'amazing' NHS staff after Dagenham woman beats Covid
  2. 5 Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham woman almost £1,500
  3. 6 Dagenham special school choir performs Lean on Me in lockdown morale boost
  4. 7 Chadwell Heath store donates thousands to schools and community groups
  5. 8 Dagenham MP Jon Cruddas backs Thames Freeport bid
  6. 9 Have your say on Brocklebank Lodge homes plan
  7. 10 Winner of Barking heritage mural announced

"I hope this case sends a strong message to others. If you don’t want to pay the fine, don’t do the crime."

Crime
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Friends and colleagues of PC Sukh Singh have paid tribute to "one of the good guys" who died after contracting Covid-19, aged 46. 

Metropolitan Police

Tributes to 'top bloke' police officer died from Covid-19 at 46

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
eastbound a13

Transport for London

Delays on the eastbound A13 after collision in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
cecil avenue

Crime

Three arrests as police bust Barking cannabis farm

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Reshmee Mayekar

Queen's Hospital | Exclusive

Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman

Tom Ambrose

person
Comments powered by Disqus