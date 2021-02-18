Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham woman almost £1,500
- Credit: Google
A woman has been fined almost £1,500 after a cigarette butt was thrown out of her car.
The driver of Shyra Knight’s car was spotted committing the offence by a Barking and Dagenham Council enforcement officer in Ripple Road, Barking, in February last year.
As the registered owner of the blue Vauxhall Corsa, Ms Knight was required to provide details of who was behind the wheel at the time, which would allow the littering fine to be issued.
However, she didn't and was summoned to court.
Ms Knight, of Fitzstephen Road, didn't attend the hearing at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 9. But she was ordered to pay £1,470 made up of a fine, costs and victim surcharge.
Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Littering is littering and we will not stand for that in Barking and Dagenham. No matter what form it is in.
"If this person had just used a bin instead, we wouldn’t be discussing this today. Cleaning up after other people is a waste of taxpayer’s money – money that could be better spent elsewhere.
"I hope this case sends a strong message to others. If you don’t want to pay the fine, don’t do the crime."