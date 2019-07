Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Dagenham.

Emergency services were called to Longbridge Road, at the junction with Wood Lane and Becontree Avenue, shortly before 2pm today.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Her condition is not known.